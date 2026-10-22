Sen. Coons: ‘Trump Is in the Thrall of Putin; He’s Putin’s Puppet’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump “is in the thrall of” Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “In light of Mr. Wycoff describing Vladimir Putin as a quote, humanitarian, this week, when I think we’ve all seen with our own eyes the slaughter of civilians who’ve had their hands tied behind their back as they were shot and killed in Bucha and other places. Where are we heading as a country when we describe someone who is a known war criminal under any legal analysis as a, quote, humanitarian?

Coons said, “Look, the fact that President Trump has sent to Russia to negotiate for him, a New York real estate developer and his son-in-law, not the secretary of state, not an experienced, seasoned diplomat, not someone with military experience, says everything you need to know about the ineptitude and corruption at the very core of this administration. Trump is in the thrall of Putin. He’s Putin’s puppet, and he has sent folks who have no business negotiating with Putin. When Steve Wycoff called him a humanitarian, I nearly choked. And I can’t imagine the rage of our allies in Europe and of the Ukrainian families who lost loved ones in attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including children, in recent days, to have to watch a clip of Steve Wycoff calling this brutal war criminal, Putin, a humanitarian.”

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