Sharpton: If Dems Win Midterms ‘You Will See Hearings Like You Never Saw Before’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said if Democrats win the majority in the House, “you will see hearings like you never saw before.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Mr. Lewandowski is someone who is really personally close to the president. He was there early in Iowa and New Hampshire in ’16. Stood through the president in multiple investigations. We’ve had him on this program at one point when he was willing to do interviews, and he’s a loyalist, he is not someone that Donald Trump, unlike some of the revenge prosecutions of former Republicans or former MAGA, would apparently want this to happen to, Al. And yet, at this juncture, it would appear that someone inside DOJ thinks there’s enough smoke to at least investigate.”

Sharpton sad, “Well, it is clear that it’s someone feeling there’s enough smoke, but there’s also some people that have some foresight. And that is if the Democrats are successful in winning the House, which most of us feel that is a done deal, and possibly even the Senate, but let’s just say with the House. They now have the gavel, they will chair the Judiciary Committee. You work at Justice, you don’t want the Judiciary Committee subpoenaing you and say, did you cover up this information that you had? You’re under oath. You either plead the fifth and walk out and resign and don’t have a future, or you tell the truth. And I think that they have got to be very careful now, that if the Democrats take the gavel, they have the subpoena power. And you will see hearings like you never saw before. And people are not willing to perjure themselves in front of cameras and for statements because you’re in contempt of Congress and can go to jail.”

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