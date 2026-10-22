White House: ‘Need More Progress’ from CCP, ‘Everyone Else’ on Narcotic Exports

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Sara Carter stated that while there has been “some progress” from China on narcotic exports, but “we need more progress. We need more progress on the part of the CCP and everyone else.”

Carter said, “We have been very clear with China, we’ve been very clear with India, with any nation that is allowing substances, chemical substances, to leave their shores and to come to the Western Hemisphere, that we’re no longer going to tolerate that.”

She continued, “And I think China, we saw some progress. I agree with you, Greta, we have been very clear about this, but we need more progress. We need more progress on the part of the CCP and everyone else.”

Carter also touted anti-drug efforts by the administration, including some strong cooperation with China, and said that “we need to do more.” But they are “delivering.”

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