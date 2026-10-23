Carville: Dems Will ‘Investigate the Hell Out’ of Trump’s ‘Corruption’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said that after the midterms, Democrats will “investigate the hell out of” President Donald Trump’s “corruption.”

Carville said, “Well, first of all, Congress can’t do anything. I mean, he could kill everything. What they need to do is pick out five things and vote on them and that he won’t sign. First, pass a package the first day you come in. Ban stock trades by members of Congress. I’m sorry, that’s low hanging fruit. Do it. Corruption is a huge issue out there. Show that you take it seriously. Raise the minimum wage. Make it easier for employees to unionize. That’s going to do more to get wages up than anything you can imagine. All right. Get out of Iran like yesterday. Now they can pass it. Trump won’t sign it. But you can’t govern. A congressional party, in effect, can’t govern if the executive has veto power and the Supreme Court is rigged against you. But do everything you can to put him on the spot. Do everything you can to embarrass him.”

He added, “And by the way, investigate the hell out of this corruption. This story is unbelievable that I was reading in Vanity Fair—$700 billion. I mean, the corruption that we have in the executive branch right now is greater than all the corruption we’ve ever had combined in history in the executive branch.”

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