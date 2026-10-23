Cory Booker: ‘We Have a Commander in Cheating in Donald Trump’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said “we have a commander in cheating” in President Donald Trump.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “One reality here is that control of the Senate could come down to a very small handful of votes in any single state, potentially. How concerned are you about potential efforts from the Trump administration, especially under conditions like that, to sow doubt among Americans about the outcome?”

Booker said, “I mean, he’s been sowing doubt about the election already. He’s been attacking these elections before they’ve even happened. And remember, we have a certifiably proven election cheat in office. Remember, he was indicted for election interference in Georgia, where he made that famous phone call that we all heard. Find me 11,000 plus votes so that I can cheat and win this election. So we know we have a commander in cheating in Donald Trump. What we have to do as voters is say that we are going to make this turnout so big he can’t rig the election. And that’s why I’m traveling all over the state of New Jersey as well as the country.”

He added, “Americans don’t see this election as left or right. They see this election as right or wrong and what this president is doing has been wrong for too long.”

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