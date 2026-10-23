Dem Rep. Garcia: We Will Aggressively Go After Trump Family Pay-to-Play

Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democrats “are going to be aggressive on day one” investigating the Trump family.

Garcia said, “We’re going to first and foremost do real investigations. I think step one has to be to have the power to investigate, to subpoena, to get documents and to understand the full breadth of actually what happened.”

He continued, “The amount of corruption, the amount of pay-to-play, the amount there is to investigate is enormous. There has never been in the history of our country, the amount of corruption that’s happening right now, aided and abetted by Donald Trump. And so we’re focused on a variety of areas. And the Trump family, their connections, their billionaire donors, is at the large center of it.”

Host Ari Melber asked, “Are you open to potentially impeaching these Trump cabinet members if they’re breaking the law?”

Garcia said, “Absolutely. I mean, that has to be on the table. These cabinet secretaries, in some cases, are involved in the corruption. We’re going to be focused on oversight in a variety of ways. And the first at the center of it is going to be the Trump administration and their family. This idea that these folks can get away with pay-to-play and these serious allegations.”

He added, “We are going to be aggressive on day one. Whether it’s Trump family corruption, whether the abuses of ICE and DHS, whether it’s a Jeffrey Epstein investigation or whether it’s CEOs and corporations like Elon Musk or others that are ripping off the American public.”

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