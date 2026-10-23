El-Sayed on Foreign Policy: ‘Our Job Is to Be the Principal Upholder of International Law’

During an interview with Mid-Michigan Now on Thursday, Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed discussed his foreign policy vision and said that “we’ve got to remember that our job is to be the principal upholder of international law.”

Sinclair Statewide Political Reporter Remington Hernandez asked, “Let’s talk foreign policy with the war and much broader. First, on the war, what would you do about it? And give me your broader foreign policy vision.”

El-Sayed answered, “Well, immediately, we need a war powers resolution that is going to strip this administration from continuing to force us into the folly of this stupid war. It’s Congress that declares war, not an errant president who’s doing it, because, well, he’s too dumb to get us out. The second thing, though, is, we’ve got to remember that our job is to be the principal upholder of international law. And, too often, when it comes to presidents like Donald Trump or George W. Bush before him, they think that they are international law. They think that they get to make war. That’s not their prerogative. And they’ve dragged us into wars that they don’t know how to get us out of. We spent how much time in Afghanistan and Iraq? And now we’re stuck in Iran, and we’re paying the price. So, I think we need to end the era of dumb wars. We need to be invested in keeping peace. We need to stop sending our money abroad to subsidize foreign militaries unconditionally, places like Israel and Egypt and Saudi Arabia. I pay my tax dollars so that my kids get good schools, rather than dropping bombs on other people or subsidizing tanks for foreign militaries. If we are willing to be the chief among equals to enforce international law, we will have a more peaceful world, and we will be able to actually address some of the challenges that we face. And then, finally, I think that we are the best single place in the world to make stuff. I believe in our unions and our manufacturing and our engineering. And, for too long, we’ve watched presidents just kick the can down the road, or worse, they are selling us short to China.”

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