El-Sayed on if Middle-Class Taxes Will Rise Under Medicare for All: ‘Prices Are Not Going to Go Up’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed responded to questions on whether middle-class taxes will rise under Medicare for All by saying that prices won’t rise, and we could invest a lot into Medicare for All by taxing billionaires.

Host Bret Baier asked, “Will the price tag and the middle-class taxes go up, yes or no?”

El-Sayed answered, “Prices that people are paying are going to go down. We sit on $225 billion in medical debt in this country. That is more than the GDP of half of the United States. So, we could do a lot better than we’re doing right now.”

Baier followed up, “So, let me get this straight: You’re okay with private plans, you’re saying middle-class taxes are not going up under Medicare for All?”

El-Sayed responded, “So, middle-class prices are not going to go up, the price that we pay for healthcare is not going to go up.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “So, how much would the average family have to pay more?”

El-Sayed responded, “Number one, as I’ve said very clearly, we need to tax billionaires on their wealth. We can return $4.6 trillion back to the economy simply by taxing billionaires their wealth at around 8%, you think about what that would mean in terms of subsidizing a program like Medicare for All.”

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