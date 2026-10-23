El-Sayed on Prior Statements That Medicare for All Will Eliminate Private Plans: I Didn’t Say That in 2021

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed said that Medicare for All won’t eliminate private plans and responded to host Bret Baier stating that El-Sayed has said different in the past by saying, “I’ll tell you this, it’s exactly what I wrote about in my book on Medicare for All in 2021.”

Baier asked, “Medicare for All. Millions of Michiganders have private insurance through work, including guys at the UAW who negotiated hard for these deals. Will you tell them today that their plan goes away?”

El-Sayed answered, “No, I don’t want to take away anything. It’s about providing baseline healthcare for everybody. It’s the same notion, it’s like saying because you have public schools, that, somehow, you can’t have private schools. I’m fine with people keeping their private insurance if that’s what they want. But I want guaranteed public insurance for everybody.”

Baier then cut in to say, “That’s not what you’ve said before, though, right? You’ve not — you haven’t described that before that way.”

El-Sayed responded, “Well, I’ll tell you this, it’s exactly what I wrote about in my book on Medicare for All in 2021. There’s a question of what you do with private insurance. I have no issue with private insurance. I’ve got an issue with the fact that people don’t have guaranteed public insurance, and that’s exactly what I want to solve.”

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