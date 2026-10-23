El-Sayed Refuses to Take Question on Muslim Brotherhood Because It’ll Take ‘Ridiculous 2012 Statement in a Letter’ ‘Out of Context’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed wouldn’t let host Bret Baier finish a question about the Muslim Brotherhood by saying that “a ridiculous 2012 statement in a letter, you’re going to pull that out of context, you’re going to ask questions about my allegiance.”

Baier said, “Mike Rogers has been really hitting this Muslim Brotherhood thing. I know you don’t want to talk about your family and the history there. But he goes back –.”

El-Sayed cut in to say, “You are asking this question to raise a question about whether or not I have dual loyalty.”

Baier interjected, “I’m not. This is specific, his campaign cites a 2012 statement –.”

El-Sayed cut in to counter, as Baier kept talking, “My loyalty will be to the Constitution of the United States. … I will swear an oath to that Constitution. So, I’m not interested in what you’re going to pull out–” as the two talked over each other, Baier mentioned the 2012 statement again and El-Sayed said, “a ridiculous 2012 statement in a letter, you’re going to pull that out of context, you’re going to ask questions about my allegiance.”

El-Sayed added that he never has been and never will be a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

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