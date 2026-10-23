GOP Rep. Stutzman: Need ‘Maximum Financial Pressure’ on Putin Like We’re Doing in Iran

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) stated that “the same pressure that we’re using in Iran with making sure that they don’t have the ability to sell oil and gas, it needs to be the same pressure that we use” on Russia.

Stutzman stated, “I don’t believe Putin is a humanitarian. He, again, has invaded Ukraine. He has killed thousands to millions of people in Ukraine. He is, obviously, getting desperate, using North Korean soldiers. I understand the difficulty that President Trump is in by negotiating with a person like him, but we’re watching his actions. He can say one thing, but his actions show another. And that’s why we passed the sanctions bill in Congress, to give President Trump that ability to use to bring down heavy sanctions on Russia. I think that’s the only pressure — the same pressure that we’re using in Iran with making sure that they don’t have the ability to sell oil and gas, it needs to be the same pressure that we use here.”

He continued, “Yes, we’re going to see higher fuel prices because of this. But if we want to end this war in Ukraine from Russia, we’re going to have to put maximum financial pressure, or else there’s going to have to be some other force used.”

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