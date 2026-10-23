Pirro: ‘The Question Is, You Know, Who Is Ilhan Omar?’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro discussed the investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) about her immigration status and the possibility of “public corrution.”

Pirro acknowledged that Omar’s “real name” was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi and said the investigation was not motivated by party label.

“OK, Judge, Ilhan Omar, is that her real name?” host Jesse Watters said.

Pirro replied, “Her real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. You had it absolutely right. Her sister is Sahra Noor Said Elmi, and her sister actually wrote a book and talked about the fact that Ilhan is her sister, so that is her name.”

Watters said, “And that name is almost identical to the name of the guy she married. Is that what is tipping you off?”

Pirro responded, “Well, obviously, Jesse, I’m not going to tell you what’s tipping us off. But what I can tell you is this: There are a lot of questions that we have, and of course, you know, if you have citizenship in this country, your derivative citizenship or your naturalization, your application will turn on precise information, and you have an obligation to report that precise information. So the question is, you know, who is Ilhan Omar? And has she followed all of the laws as it relates to naturalization and immigration? And of course, you know my job as the United States Attorney in the District of Columbia is to go after all public corruption, and we do it whether we do it with police officers, or maybe who are involved in some kind of fraud, or child sex trafficking, or a councilman who is alleged to take bribes in the amount of $156,000.00, or a military naval admiral who took bribery, or someone at the Federal Reserve who is selling secrets to China.”

“These are all situations where we make sure that, irrespective of whether you’re a Democrat or you’re a Republican, we’re coming after you, if you lie and if you’re involved in public corruption,” she added.

Watters asked, “Just to confirm, Ilhan Omar is living and working in Congress under an alias?”

Pirro answered, “Well, you know you’ll have to ask her what she considers her name. I mean that is something that you know, she can definitely tell you.”

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