Rick Scott: ‘Going to Take a While’ to Finish in Iran, Likely Need ‘A Lot More Bombing’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that “while Iran’s economy is decimated, it’s going to take a while.” And “we’re going to have to keep working at this to make sure there’s a regime change, eventually.” He also predicted we will need “a lot more bombing and destroying of the Iranian military force.”

Scott began by saying, “I just got back from the Middle East. I was in Israel, Cyprus, and Greece. And Iran is clearly — their economy is decimated, but these people are crazy. They want to destroy us. They want to destroy Jews. They want to destroy Israel. So, unfortunately, we’re going to have to continue to fight until they don’t have power.”

He continued, “It’s frustrating, nobody likes war. But this president did the right thing to save American lives. I’m very appreciative of what the Israeli Defense Force has done, because it’s going to save American lives. So, I got a lot of briefings while I was over there. And while Iran’s economy is decimated, it’s going to take a while. It’s going to — we’re going to have to keep working at this to make sure there’s a regime change, eventually.”

Scott added that while Israel and the U.S. have done a remarkable job destroying Iran’s forces, the Iranian force is not completely taken out, and “I’m sure it’s going to take a lot more bombing and destroying of the Iranian military force.”

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