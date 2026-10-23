Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Turning Into a ‘Very Strange Twilight Zone Character’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump has turned into a “very strange Twilight Zone character” while discussing his comments about Sen. Jon Husted’s (R-OH) appearance.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “He can’t talk about gas prices because they’re through the roof. He can’t talk about inflation because they’re through the roof, mortgages at 7.5%, diesel $6. So in order not to talk about those issues, the ones that actual voters care about, he’s got to distract with this. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not weird. It’s not infantile. And it’s also so ironic, right, because they have spent so much time trying to say that James Talarico is low T. Vance insinuated a couple of weeks ago that Talarico was gay. And here Donald Trump sounds like he is auditioning for an elderly character in Heated Rivalry.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It just seems so unhinged to me.”

Goldberg said, “My hope is that people are just kind of going, ‘Wow, that is so bizarre. You are just, you turn into a very strange Twilight Zone character.'”

Hostin said, “Yeah. It’s unhinged.”

Goldberg continued, “But let me go vote, because we don’t want Twilight Zone characters running the country.”

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