Beshear on California Energy Policies Raising Costs: Trump Caused Increase in Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) responded to criticism of California’s energy policies and their impact on costs by stating that, last year, “the price of diesel was less than half what it is right now. Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone has caused that increase, and anybody who supports him is responsible for it too.”

California Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton said, “[D]iesel in California is $9, and that’s because of Democrat policies here.”

Beshear then asked, “It’s not because of the war in Iran?”

Hilton responded, “It’s both. The craziest thing, though, is that we have abundant oil reserves in California, but they’re being shut down. So we now import 80% of the oil that we use on giant supertankers, shipped halfway across the world. And now, because the refineries have closed, we’re actually importing refined gasoline. Our number one supplier of that is India. Where does India buy its crude oil? Russia. So, because of Democrat climate policies in California, we are buying, indirectly, oil from Russia, today, here in California.”

Beshear then said, “One year ago, the price of diesel was less than half what it is right now. Donald Trump and Donald Trump alone has caused that increase, and anybody who supports him is responsible for it too.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett