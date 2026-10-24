Dingell on DSA Antisemitism Concerns: ‘Different Members’ Have ‘Different Positions’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to concerns that the DSA will mess up the Democratic Party and is full of antisemitism by saying that the DSA has “their different members, they’ve got different titles, they have different positions.”

Guest host Trace Gallagher asked, “When you say you’re going to stand up [to] antisemitism, what do you tell these Jewish voters who are concerned that the DSA is literally going to ruin the Democratic Party, that the DSA is replete with antisemitism?”

Dingell responded, “Okay, so, let me ask you this: Do you think that the Freedom Caucus has ruined the Republican Party? I think they’ve made it very difficult for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the House to get any votes done. I think that each member of the DSA is someone that — who are they? They’ve got their different members, they’ve got different titles, they have different positions. I know what I’m going to fight for in the House of Representatives, and I believe the new members coming know that if we don’t deliver for working men and women, who are hurting and are disgusted with Republicans and Democrats, they’re going to turn their backs on Democrats, too. I think you’re going to see us come together to fight for healthcare, just like being able to go to the doctor and afford your medicine, we don’t have hungry kids. That’s what we’re going to fight for.”

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