Dingell on El-Sayed Flipping on Defunding Police: Rogers ‘Flip-Flopped, Too’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to a question on Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed changing his stance on defunding the police by saying that El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, has “flip-flopped, too.” And she doesn’t want a rubber stamp in the Senate.

Guest host Trace Gallagher asked, “He also is changing. He’s flip-flopping. He said he did not say defund police in 2020. We have him on record saying defund the police in 2020. 2025, he said he didn’t say that. Now he’s back to saying that we should fund the recruitment of police officers and the retirement of police officers. So he’s clearly trying to become momentarily moderate. What [is your] take on all of those things for El-Sayed?”

Dingell answered, “I want to say to you — look, Mike Rogers was a friend, I still respect him, but, he, five years ago, was saying he wouldn’t work with Donald Trump, wasn’t agreeing with him on what he said, and he’s flip-flopped, too. For me, I just don’t want a rubber-stamp in Washington for what we’ve seen the last two years. I’ll stand up to anybody. I’ll fight for what I believe in.”

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