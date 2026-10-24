GOP Rep. Lawler: DSA Movement ‘Rooted in Antisemitism and Jew Hatred, Marxist Theory’

Friday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) warned about the so-called Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) movement, which he said was rooted in “antisemitism and Jew hatred.”

“Congressman, you represent a district that has a very large Jewish population. What do you make of the heart of the DSA movement, which seems rooted in the antisemitism?” guest host Kellyanne Conway said.

Lawler replied, “It is absolutely rooted in antisemitism and Jew hatred, Marxist theory, you know, the oppressed versus the oppressor. But it goes beyond that. They hate America. They hate the Judeo-Christian values that are at the foundation of our Constitution, our rule of law. They hate Western democracy. And we’ve seen the agenda that they are pushing — abolish ICE, defund the police, seizing private, you know, property, seizing the means of production, open borders, sanctuary states, and on and on and on the list goes.”

“These are the policies that they’re advocating for,” he added. “And my district is one of the few standing in the way of it. As you pointed out, this is a Harris district. Biden won this district as well. And yet, despite it being 80,000 more Democrats than Republicans, I have consistently overperformed, and we’re going to do that again.”

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