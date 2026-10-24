Maher: California Has Corruption Thanks to Government Unions, Special Interests Controlling Politicians

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that there is corruption in California thanks to government unions and special interests.

While discussing polling on the importance of corruption to voters, California Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton stated, “Well, I think that there [are] different sides of it. For me, the corruption is what you see in — the corruption that I see here is the fact that you’ve got — for 16 years now, you’ve got a system, a machine in Sacramento that is sustained by this alliance of the government unions and the special interests and teachers’ unions and they control the politicians.”

Maher responded, “Yeah.”

Hilton continued, “One of the reasons we can’t get housing built in California is corruption, because the unions bribe the politicians to pass laws that make it practically impossible.”

Maher then stated, “And schools, schools suck.”

Maher added, “I think the corruption that the voters are talking about in that poll is more the Trump corruption, that there’s always a side deal with everything he does.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett