Maher: Democrats Still Aren’t ‘Renouncing Their Far Left’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “Democrats, still, really, are not renouncing their far left.”

Maher said, “The only thing, really, the Republicans have going for them in this election, I think, other than…the bullshit election finagling, is that the Democrats, still, really, are not renouncing their far left.”

Maher also said that the DSA’s positions are Communist, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that the only elected official taking government ownership stakes in the means of production is President Donald Trump, which Maher agreed with.

Maher then stated, “I would love to hear somebody say, you are not the Democratic Party. You are free to do this, but you should take it somewhere else and be your own party.”

Beshear responded, “So, Bill, Socialism is a failed experiment, it’s not some big, bold new idea. But I can work with anybody who wants to solve a problem. I come at issues like hunger or healthcare in a very different place than DSA candidates, but we both want people to be able to see a doctor when they’re sick. There’s a difference between problem solvers and problem causers,” and then criticized the Big, Beautiful Bill.

Maher and Beshear also praised San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

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