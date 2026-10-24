Maher: Our Socialist Programs ‘Out of Whack, Same as in France’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that, in America, “the redistribution of wealth has gotten out of whack, same as in France.”

Maher began by saying, “Now that socialism is having a moment, we have to get real about how much of it we have and how much of it we can afford, because, when you don’t, [France] is what you get.”

He added that the problem in France is too much spending on retirees and said America also spends a lot of money on the elderly before stating, “This is why socialism is so popular with the young. They see the government paying older folks to sit around all day, and they say, hey, where’s my monthly check for doing dick?”

Maher further stated that part of the reason is that the elderly did work when they were younger, and older people need more services than the young do. But added, “But make no mistake, the young want socialism, because they’re jealous that the older people have it and they don’t. Everything socialists want, we already have. Government-paid universal healthcare? We have it. It’s called Medicare. Universal basic income? We have it. It’s called Social Security. Medicaid is adult daycare. If you’re a senior citizen, you’re already living like Mamdani is president. Now these are historic, necessary programs. But we have to admit, the redistribution of wealth has gotten out of whack, same as in France. … But rather than fix it at the source, and putting more money in the hands of the young, we keep giving it to the old, who then have to turn around and give it to their broke kids anyway.”

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