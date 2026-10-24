Maher: We Just Have to Take Regulating AI ‘on Faith From Certain People’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that people aren’t going to understand AI and “you just have to take on faith from certain people” in the industry to regulate it.

California Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton said, “[O]ne of the things that I thought was so hilarious, when you had that panic…a few weeks ago, you had so many people, especially the politicians in Washington, like, spouting off about AI without the first idea what they’re talking about. They’d read something online, five minutes later, they’re saying that’s their policy. I think we lead on AI here in California, we should be leading on the regulation. We’ve got people that actually understand it, and it’s obvious that they should make their products safer.”

Maher responded, “No one here is going to understand it, ever, any more than they’re going to understand the theory of relativity. It’s the kind of thing you just have to take on faith from certain people. You just do. You’re never going to know what goes on inside that computer or how AI works.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) then said, “But if the owners of these AI companies are begging for federal oversight, it means it’s definitely needed.”

Maher responded, “Exactly. That’s what I’m saying. Listen to the people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett