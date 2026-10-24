Maher: ‘We’re Heading Down the Same Road’ as ‘Nation of Moochers’ England

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “England is becoming a nation of moochers” that is trying to do the impossible task of figuring out “how to give out endlessly more money with ever less working people, and we’re heading down the same road, only with bigger cars and fatter people.”

While talking about France’s and America’s programs for the elderly and costs in the U.S., Maher said, “We have to stop robbing tomorrow because we’re paying so much for yesterday. That’s the part Boomers have to own up to, but the younger generations, they have to own up, too. Because the other reason there’s not enough money is there’s a lot of faking and idling and grifting.”

After talking about English benefits for car purchases, Maher said, “England is becoming a nation of moochers. No wonder Harry and Meghan moved back. The U.K. has had seven prime ministers in the last ten years. That’s because no politician can be what the people want, a genius who figures out how to give out endlessly more money with ever less working people, and we’re heading down the same road, only with bigger cars and fatter people.”

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