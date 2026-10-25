Chris Christie: Trump Has Created a ‘Rotten Moral Core’ in GOP

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump has created a “rotten moral core” in the Republican Party.

Christie said, “Look, it goes to a bigger issue than just the fact that this is a horrible ad and one that should never have been run. This goes to the rotten moral core that Donald Trump has created for my party. And you then take the two, probably two of the most prominent Trump wannabes in our party, JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, and what they’re showing America is, we want to be just as morally bankrupt as Trump, but we don’t have any of the charm or charisma that people might like. This is the future of our party if we don’t get our act together, is to have charmless people with no charisma and the lack of moral clarity and center that Donald Trump has.”

He added, “I think this ad showed much more about JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy and the cautionary tale for the future of our party than anything else that’s happened in this election because if Ramaswamy wins in Ohio, we’re going to see the exact same stuff in 2028. If he loses, I think it’s going to be a real wake-up call for this type of conduct in our party.”

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