Moore: Trump’s Attempts at Election ‘Interference’ Are ‘Unconstitutional’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Assignment,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump’s actions related to elections are “unconstitutional.”

Moore said, “The only elections that that Donald Trump has problems with are the elections that he loses. Elections that he wins, he has nothing to say about them.”

He continued, “We have now spent months red teaming and planning for any possible scenario for interference, and also any scenario that infringes upon the Constitution, because voting is very clearly in the Bill of Rights, a state-run function. So in the state of Maryland, we are guaranteeing to our people that the elections will be free, fair and safe and secure. And the other governors, the attorneys general and the secretaries of state, it is their responsibility that the Constitution is then followed out, that in their states, the same can be guaranteed.”

He added, “We have seen a multitude of not just Democratic states, but Republican states. You know, states like Wyoming and states like Ohio, that have come out and said that that that we have to ensure that the Constitution is followed and that our elections are going to be secured. And any type of interference that we are seeing from the federal government, not only is that unwise, it is unconstitutional. And so, since we have seen this becoming a trend of the Trump administration, you know, we are now also very clear that in this time and in this moment, that we are going to make sure that the Constitution is followed in our states.”

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