Rep. Crow: ‘My Priority Number One’ Is Ousting Pete Hegseth

On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said “priority number one if we retake the majority, to make sure we oust” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about national security issues. The Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, reported the U.S. received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel. Lethal plotting efforts was how he put it in a memo by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in the Middle East and other countries. You sit on the Intelligence Committee. We know that the U.S. has drawn down from some military bases, some diplomatic posts. What, if anything, can you tell us about this plot?

REP. JASON CROW: Well, Iran remains a danger. Pete Hegseth remains incompetent and is not doing what’s necessary to protect our service members, which is why he’s my priority number one if we retake the majority, to make sure we oust him from the Pentagon, because our service members actually deserve competent, serious, real leadership that will protect them and do the right thing. And they currently don’t have that. But what’s more is you know who is the primary supporter of Iran, who is providing intelligence and helping supply and provide targeting to Iran to kill Americans? Vladimir Putin and Russia. So, how about we talk about the fact that in the last two weeks you had Steve Witkoff go and sit across from Vladimir Putin and call him a humanitarian, and Donald Trump lifted and eased sanctions to provide tens of billions of dollars to the Russian war machine to try to kill Americans.That is- that is just beyond the pale, and- and Donald Trump needs to stop because he is putting our service members at risk, and Americans should be just beside themselves with this administration is doing.