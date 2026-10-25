Schiff: DOJ ‘Complicit’ in Trump’s Attempts to ‘Subvert the Elections’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said the Department of Justice is “complicit” in President Donald Trump’s “campaign to try to subvert the elections.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “President Trump says he told the DOJ to sue to block Alaska’s Senate race certification if Republicans lose. And just to explain to our viewers, the issue here is that the incumbent is named Senator Daniel S Sullivan. There is another candidate who is on the ballot named Daniel Sullivan. And I think we have a look at the ballot right here. The argument is—this could confuse voters. Does the DOJ have a point here? What’s your reaction to the lawsuit, Senator?”

Schiff said, “No, they don’t have a point in. What’s more, they don’t have standing to bring this kind of a suit. It’s not the federal government’s business to run Alaskan elections. It’s Alaska’s business to do that. And they’ve already adjudicated this question. And the Justice Department knows this, but it just shows how complicit they are now in the Trump campaign to try to subvert the elections.

He added, “This suit has no chance of succeeding. But the fact that Todd,Blanche and the Justice Department are willing to go along with it, they’re willing to put their name on it, is an indication of how far they will go after this election is over, to try to challenge the results.”

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