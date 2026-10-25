Slotkin: Trump ’On the Cusp’ of Election Loss, He’s Acting ‘Desperate’

Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said President Donald Trump is “on the cusp” of losing the election and he feels “desperate.”

Slotkin said, “This president has been making an attempt for 18 months to change the outcome of the election one way or another. He’s been suing our states, including Michigan, for our voter rolls. He’s been trying to taint or ban mail-In voting. He’s tried to impact the post office and say, well, the post office gets to decide if you can mail in your ballot. He’s failed in the courts in all of these places. So now we see him trying more moves like we’re seeing in Alaska, like we’re seeing in California. Voting is the responsibility of the states, per our Constitution. They are free and fair.”

She added, “The president is trying to—you know, he’s on the cusp of losing the election. And so he feels desperate. And these are the moves of a desperate person. But we have to be vigilant. We have to hold to the letter of the law, and we have to make sure that he doesn’t use a handbook that I’ve seen so many times overseas, where right in the 11th hour, there’s some sort of security incident or some sort of issue where he has to come in, bring federal law enforcement, bring the uniformed military to, quote unquote, protect the vote. We have to be on watch for that.”

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