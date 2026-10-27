Coons: Israel Defended Itself, But Need to See How We Align if Bibi Wins, If He Loses, ‘May’ Be ‘Opportunity’ to Talk

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that Israel has defended itself and Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, “But Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right Cabinet, that includes extremists like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, have carried out a campaign in Gaza and the West Bank that has distanced them from the core values that have long united us” and “If Netanyahu is re-elected prime minister, we’re going to have to look hard at how our policies align or don’t. If there’s a new government coming in, likely led by the former IDF Chief, Eisenkot — Gadi Eisenkot, that may give us an opportunity at a conversation about the path forward for our relationship.”

Coons said, “[I]t’s important to remember that it was Hamas that carried out those brutal attacks and Israel that has defended itself against repeated attacks from Iran and its proxies in the region.”

He continued, “But Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right Cabinet, that includes extremists like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, have carried out a campaign in Gaza and the West Bank that has distanced them from the core values that have long united us as democracies rooted in shared values. If Netanyahu is re-elected prime minister, we’re going to have to look hard at how our policies align or don’t. If there’s a new government coming in, likely led by the former IDF Chief, Eisenkot — Gadi Eisenkot, that may give us an opportunity at a conversation about the path forward for our relationship. I’m hopeful that the people of Israel have tired of war, are willing to begin a conversation about stability and peace, and that we can find a path forward to reduce settler violence in the West Bank, to stave off any potential annexation of the West Bank, and to stabilize and secure the situation in Gaza.”

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