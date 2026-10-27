GOP Rep. Sessions: Have to ‘Move Back to More of a Market-Based Economy’ to Lower Prices

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said that he wants President Donald Trump to say that Texans need lower prices and “we need to move back to more of a market-based economy. We need to move to where there’s less government interference.”

Host Markie Martin asked, “And, lastly, before I let you go, what would you like to hear the president say, his message, what do Texans need to hear, and what would you like him to steer clear of, today, as well?”

Sessions answered, “Well, I’d like to hear him say that he believes that what Texas needs is for gas prices and food prices to move down, that we need to move back to more of a market-based economy. We need to move to where there’s less government interference. The government interference, I think, is what has caused the prices to move up.”

Sessions also called for a change in approach on immigration.

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