GOP Rep. Sessions: Trump Needs to ‘Reevaluate’ on Immigration

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) stated that President Donald Trump is “going to have to reevaluate” his and the Trump administration’s ideas about immigration, there hasn’t been clarity around the issue, and “criminals and dangerous criminals to cities are different than just people who live there.”

In response to a question on what he’d like to hear from the President, Sessions said that he wants to see a push for less government and more free markets before stating, “And he’s going to have to reevaluate some of the ideas that he thinks that he and the administration have about immigration. I think that immigration is something we have not been able to clearly understand as well.”

Sessions continued, “I think that he has told us, I’m going after criminals. But I think that criminals and dangerous criminals to cities are different than just people who live there.”

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