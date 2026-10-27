Whoopi Goldberg: Pete Hegseth Is a ‘Nonentity’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is a “nonentity.”

Goldberg said, “Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, there are calls on both sides of the aisle to impeach him and remove him from office. So if Democrats gain control after the midterms, do you think his days as defense secretary could be numbered?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “So there’s already reporting out there that Pete Hegseth is looking for his off ramp. He’s reportedly hoping that if Marsha Blackburn is elected governor of Tennessee, she might appoint him to an open Tennessee Senate seat. That’s where he’s lived for a hot minute. He’s definitely going to be subject to oversight and scrutiny.”

Goldberg said, “So here’s here’s my problem with Hegseth, when you left all those soldiers out there knowing that the ship was not in good condition, that they were not living in good conditions, when you decided you were going to change the fact that the Tuskegee Airmen existed, when you decided you were going to change all these things, you became a nonentity for me. Because if you don’t recognize people who go to war, who don’t have to go to war, but they go because they want to fight, because they want to fight for the country. When my grandfather and his grandfather and all of my grandfathers who fought for this country and you denigrate them, you can kiss my behind.

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