Bass: DSA Is ‘Interesting’ and Their Councilmembers Back Me Though I Disagree with ‘A Lot’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that while she doesn’t agree with much of their positions, the DSA “is an interesting movement” and “we have three DSA members on the council. They support me.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “What do you think of DSA?”

Bass responded, “Well, I think DSA is an interesting movement. I obviously do not agree with a lot of the positions, but we have three DSA members on the council. They support me.”

Bass also said her approach is “pragmatic” and not an “ideological” one.

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