Bernie Sanders: ‘Trump Is Extremely Dangerous’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump is “extremely dangerous.”

Sanders said, “I think it’s going to be a close election. I think Abdul is going to win. And I think the reason that he’s going to win, Anderson, is over the years, the people have begun to understand that in a very fundamental way, there is something wrong when the top 1% in America owns more wealth than the bottom 93%. When Elon Musk, one man, owns more wealth than the bottom 53%, while tens of millions of people are struggling to put food on the table or put away enough money for a decent retirement. And people understand that you’ve got billionaires who control our economy, increasingly control our media and are trying to buy our political system. And the reason the progressives are doing well is they are making it clear they are going to stand up to the oligarchs, they’re going to fight for an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the 1%.”

He added, “I happen to think, as I mentioned, that Trump is extremely dangerous. And what this campaign is about is ending a rubber stamp House and a rubber stamp Congress and a rubber stamp Senate, and finally holding Donald Trump accountable. But the campaign and what Democrats do when they take over the Senate and the House must be much more than taking on Trump.”

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