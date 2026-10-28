Booker: Dems Stacking Ballot in Alaska with Fake Dan Sullivan ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that reporting that Democrats attempted to recruit a spoiler Dan Sullivan to try to take votes away from Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) “is much ado about nothing and it’s an attempt for Donald Trump to cast a shadow over what might be a really bad loss for him in the Alaska election.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “The New York Times is reporting that aides at your party’s Senate campaign committee helped recruit spoiler candidates in Alaska to try and split the Republican senator’s vote there. Both the Mary Peltola campaign and the DSCC deny it. Do you think the DSCC should open an internal review? And, if the reporting is accurate, is that an acceptable way to win a Senate seat?”

Booker answered, “Look, you want to trust an objective person on this? Turn to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). She has said this has already been decided by the Alaska Supreme Court, that the Trump DOJ should stay out of this, they have no standing in terms of the law. What they’re trying to do is cast doubt on an election. I’ve actually looked at the ballot to see if this is in any way confusing. I think what they’re doing is insulting Alaska voters. It clearly says that Dan Sullivan is the Republican candidate. So, I think this is much ado about nothing and it’s an attempt for Donald Trump to cast a shadow over what might be a really bad loss for him in the Alaska election.”

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