Booker: Schumer Isn’t ‘on the Ballot in Texas or in Mississippi or in Iowa’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) responded to a question on if he supports Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) leading the party if Democrats take the majority in the midterms by saying that “Democrats are putting up one hell of a fight because we have incredible candidates. I don’t think Chuck Schumer’s on the ballot in Texas or in Mississippi or in Iowa.” But he has been crucial in coming up with a strategy to win back the Senate.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “And before we go, Senator, is Chuck Schumer the right person to potentially lead a Democratic majority in the Senate?”

Booker responded, “Well, I’m going to tell you that’s going to be a vote that, hopefully, 55 of us are going to make. Right now, you’ve got to give it to Chuck Schumer. He’s leading this effort. Many people said that we would lose seats in the United States Senate. They thought, from Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), to — excuse me, to New Hampshire, Democrats are putting up one hell of a fight because we have incredible candidates. I don’t think Chuck Schumer’s on the ballot in Texas or in Mississippi or in Iowa. I think that he [has], though, been a key player in making sure that we have a real strategy to win back the United States Senate.”

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