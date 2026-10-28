CNN’s Sanchez to Sen. Booker: ‘Not Hearing a Ringing Endorsement’ for El-Sayed

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” co-anchor Boris Sanchez pointed out to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) that he was not giving Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) a “ringing endorsement.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BOOKER: I have deep roots in Michigan. My mom was born there in Detroit. My grandfather and grandmother got out of poverty because of great union jobs in that state. I think I’m the only senator right now that lives in a working class, low income, black and brown community. I travel all throughout this country. Voters want leaders that will deliver results in lowering their costs and lowering their prices. If anybody knows what the black community does, who in many ways, Donald Trump’s policies have especially hurt black folks — so I’m confident that from Michigan to Texas, from Florida, I just came out of South Carolina, when I stand in black communities, they’re going to vote against this party that has so hurt them, against the party that has chosen the president over the people, that has chosen corruption over the constitution, folks know in our communities who’s hurt them so much. And I think you’re going to see record African American midterm turnout.

SANCHEZ: Senator, I didn’t hear you mention Abdul El-Sayed’s name. I wonder if you have concerns about his candidacy and his viability among black voters.

BOOKER: This is my focus right now, is winning back the Senate. And it’s why I’m traveling all over the country. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that Democrats have control in the gavel and can hold Donald Trump accountable, and can actually check and balance his policies that are hurting people. And I certainly hope we have a 55 vote seat majority in the Senate.

SANCHEZ: I’m not hearing a ringing endorsement. Nevertheless, I have to move on.