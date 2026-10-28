Crow: Dems Could Use ‘Impeachment’ as Tool to End Trump’s ‘Corruption’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said it is possible if they win a majority in the midterms, Democrats will use impeachment as a tool to end President Donald Trump’s “corruption.”

Anchor Kasie Hunt said, “When you talk about impeachment, do you think Democrats should also have as a priority, impeaching President Trump?”

Crow said, “Well, impeachment is something I know a lot about. I mean, I was an impeachment prosecutor in the first impeachment trial. I literally was one of those handful of House managers that sat there on the Senate floor and made the case to the Senate and warned them then, the danger that Donald Trump poses. And unfortunately, we’ve been proven right time and time again. He should have been removed from office then. So I know a lot about it. But impeachment, and this is really important, impeachment is a tool, a tool to achieve an end. The end is accountability. Ending corruption, cleaning up the government, protecting Americans, protecting our service members. Those are the goals, right? So the focus shouldn’t be on any one tool.”

He added, “I mean, I will use impeachment as a tool if I think that’s the right tool to use to achieve the goal. But the goal is in my case, let’s get Pete Hegseth out of the Pentagon. Let’s make sure we clean up the corruption. Let’s make sure we end this endless war. Let’s make sure we end the trade wars so we can save our farmers and our ranchers and our small businesses and our restaurants who are going under in droves right now.”

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