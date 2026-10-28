Dem NV Gov. Candidate on if He’ll Raise Taxes: Won’t ‘Raise Taxes Under the Current Circumstance’

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Nevada Democratic gubernatorial nominee and current state Attorney General Aaron Ford (D) responded to questions on if he will have to raise taxes to pay for his agenda by saying that “I will not raise taxes under the current circumstance.”

Guest host Ryan Nobles asked, “You do have an ambitious agenda. You’ve promised things like providing free school breakfast and lunch for kids through grade 12. You want to push more funding for education and community health centers. But there’s no doubt that the residents of your state are struggling economically. Your state has one of the highest unemployment rates. Are you going to be able to fund all these ambitious projects without raising taxes?”

Ford responded, “Well, I’m glad that you mentioned the unemployment rate because it has been, if not the highest, certainly one of the highest under this governor’s entire tenure. And he ran on lowering unemployment, and, at the end of the day, his policies have failed us. And, when it comes to providing free meals, for example, for our children, it’s a matter of priorities. It’s a matter of budgeting. Joe Lombardo vetoed the bill that could have guaranteed our students guaranteed meals, but what he did, instead, was vetoed it, saying that it cost too much. And then he went and spent $25 million on office furniture. He said it would have been a waste of money, it would have been a waste of money on a kid who grew up like — who’s living like I grew up, which is having to eat stale candy bars for dinner. One in four of our kids don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. Joe Lombardo could have done something about that, but he aligned himself elsewhere, and Nevadans are suffering.”

Nobles followed up, “I want to talk more about unemployment in a second, but just to put a pin in this, can you do all of this without raising taxes? Do you pledge to not raise taxes during your term as governor?”

Ford answered, “I have said, unequivocally, that, because of this Lombardo-Trump economy, I will not raise taxes under the current circumstance. That does not mean, however, that we can’t prioritize in our budget. Show me your budget, I’ll show you your priorities. He spent $25 million on office furniture. That money could have gone halfway towards feeding children in our state. I would sit on the floor if it meant I could feed my children, sir.”

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