Dem Rep. Stevens: I Believe El-Sayed ‘Can’, ‘Will’ Denounce ‘Blaming Jews for the Cost of Groceries’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said that she is still backing Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, and she believes he “can” and “will” denounce the “dangerous” ad “blaming Jews for the cost of groceries being high” and another ad with Tucker Carlson.

Stevens began by saying, “[O]ur nominee is in a very strong position to denounce the hateful ads that have hurt people. We’ve got one with Tucker Carlson, who is a racist, anti-black, white [supremacist] apologist, and we’ve got another that’s blaming Jews for the cost of groceries.”

She added, “Abdul — and I fully believe he can do this — can denounce Tucker Carlson and denounce antisemitic hate, things that make, particularly, minority communities feel less safe and actually make them less safe. When, for instance, you blame Jews for the cost of groceries being too high or healthcare not being affordable, that’s dangerous for Jews. When you’re somehow propping up Tucker Carlson, that makes a whole host of people in our black community feel less safe and targeted.” And “I know that he has it in him to denounce these two ads, to take them down.”

Stevens further stated, “I want to encourage this campaign to shut out the hate and to call it out and to make people who were in my coalition, right? Make them feel comfortable about coming to the polls, right?”

Stevens further said, “I know our candidate can do the right thing here. I know that we can disavow blaming Jews for the cost of groceries being high. And I know that we can disavow Tucker Carlson.” She then stated, “I believe he can do that and will do that.”

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