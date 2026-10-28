Dem Sen. Murphy: Real Story with Alaska Ballot Stacking Is Trump Trying ‘to Fix the Election’ to Keep Allies from ‘Going to Jail’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that the real story with reporting that Democrats attempted to recruit a spoiler Dan Sullivan to try to take votes away from Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) “is that Trump is just fishing for reasons to try to fix the election.” Because “he knows that, if Democrats win control of the House and the Senate, we are going to get to the bottom of these crimes, we are going to find out fact sets that will ultimately result in his allies or people in his administration going to jail.”

Murphy said, “I don’t know the whole story here. Apparently, this is somebody who was fired from her campaign. Her campaign says that they didn’t have anything to do with it. I guess, to me, the bottom line here is that Trump is just fishing for reasons to try to fix the election. He said what he wants in those remarks. He says that he wants Mary Peltola off the ballot, because that’s probably the only way that Dan Sullivan can win. If anybody has actually looked at the ballot in Alaska, there is no way to confuse one Dan Sullivan for the other. The ballot actually says incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.”

He added, “I trust the Peltola campaign that they didn’t have anything to do with it” and “The underlying story is that Donald Trump has basically declared that he believes any election that results in a Democrat winning is an illegitimate election. And what you are seeing, this lawsuit — which is not based in any law, to try to deny the will of the Alaskan voters — is going to play out in other states all across this country. That’s the bottom line here, is that Donald Trump is going to use any means possible to try to decertify Democrats who win legitimately.”

Murphy concluded that if Democrats do well in the midterms, “Donald Trump will do what he did in Georgia in 2020, he will start calling around to his friends who are administering elections, and try to get them to throw out Democratic votes, to find votes for Republican candidates, just like he demanded in Georgia, he will create false stories of voter fraud and try to get millions of Democratic votes to not be counted. He will do anything he can in order to keep his people in power. Why? Because he is the most corrupt president in the history of the country, and he knows that, if Democrats win control of the House and the Senate, we are going to get to the bottom of these crimes, we are going to find out fact sets that will ultimately result in his allies or people in his administration going to jail. And he knows that the only way to continue to use the White House to enrich himself is to cheat, as he is trying to do in Alaska, and he will undoubtedly try to do in other states, between now and when the votes are certified.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett