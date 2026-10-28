Dem U.S. House Nominee: Need to Make Affordable Care Act Subsidies ‘Permanent’, There’s ‘Unaffordable Healthcare’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Texas Democratic U.S. House nominee Johnny Garcia said that there is “unaffordable healthcare” and “it absolutely makes no sense when Senate and House Republicans don’t want to make permanent ACA tax credits and subsidies.”

Garcia said, “The economy, reckless tariffs, unaffordable healthcare, a new war that we have still — haven’t gotten out of in Iran, these are the things that tremendously impact my community. When I’m talking to small business owners and working-class families, they tell me the cost of everyday goods is out of control. When we’re talking about healthcare in this district, which is the largest uninsured state in America, it absolutely makes no sense when Senate and House Republicans don’t want to make permanent ACA tax credits and subsidies.”

He continued, “And now we’re seeing diesel prices skyrocket through the roof. These are the things that are agitating people on both sides of the aisle here in Texas. And it’s why we’re seeing such a monumental shift in the last stretch of this race.”

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