Eric Schmitt: Democrats ‘About Absolute Control,’ ‘Not About Debate’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) warned about motives from Democrats as next month’s midterm elections approach.

According to the Missouri Republican, Democrats were seeking “absolute control” and are willing to “tear down success” to achieve their objective.

“Why is Elon Musk such a threat to their worldview?” host Laura Ingraham asked. “If they think they’re so popular and their policies are so great, Senator, why are they worried about Musk?”

Schmitt replied, “[A]s it relates to Musk, I think you know the Democrats want to tear down success. That’s really what they are, and they talk about, you know, threats of democracy. Meanwhile, they’re willing to destroy democracy to save democracy. This is what fascism really is. I mean, the accusation is an admission here. They want to tear down everything. What he’s — I think, this goes back to probably DOGE when Elon Musk, you know, sort of, you know, came on to try to take on government spending. We were able to move a rescissions package. I was proud to move that take on USAID, one of the sacred cows of the Democrat Party. They were firebombing Tesla dealerships. They’re post-American. They’re post-Western civilization at this point, Laura, and they want to tear down things that are great in this country. And so, I think that look, you had a previous segment about what’s at stake in this election. Maybe I think there’s still time for persuasion, but this really is about turnout.”

“And if you’re an American citizen there right now, watching your show, you know, watching what’s happening in this country, what the Democrats are willing to do with power is terrifying, and it won’t stop with Elon Musk, and it won’t stop with President Trump,” he continued. “It’ll go to people who buy MAGA hats. We’ve seen this before. It’ll go to Catholics who go to traditional Latin mass. We’ve seen this before. It’ll go to people who show up to school board meetings who object to radical trans ideology or masking of their kids. It won’t stop there either. This is what the modern Democrat Party now does with power. It is about absolute control. It’s not about debate. It’s not about winning the argument. And even the old-line Democrats, like my grandfather, who was United Auto Worker, there’s no room for them anymore either.”

“You look at what’s happening in Michigan,” Schmitt added. “They’ve elected now this El-Sayed guy who is a radical, who hates America, and he’s their nominee, and they’re celebrating all of this. They’re talking about show trials. So I think when people go to the polls, you know, this week, whether it’s early voting on Tuesday, they should keep in mind we’re not arguing anymore, Laura, about marginal tax rates. We’re arguing about big stuff, and the Democrats at this point now want to pack the Senate. They want to add state of the union. They want to add Supreme Court justices. They want to, you know, make it illegal for people to ask for ID in places like California, where they’re already doing it. So this is what’s at stake, and so people need to recognize that and vote.”

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