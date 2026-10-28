Michele Tafoya: MN Fraud Happened Under Opponent Peggy Flanagan’s Watch

On Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate nominee Michele Tafoya called out her Democrat opponent, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D-MN), for not taking responsibility for apparent fraud in the state during her tenure.

Tafoya told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy that Flanagan was cherry-picking from her tenure and that of Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

Partial transcript as follows:

DOOCY: OK. So your opponent — TAFOYA: Yes. DOOCY: — is just — you know, she’s beating you up because she says you’re a Republican, Donald Trump. She’s glomming you to the administration. Meanwhile, you point out she was lieutenant governor, second in command with these hundreds of millions of dollars. TAFOYA: Billions, Steve. Billions. DOOCY: Big, big fraud. TAFOYA: Big fraud. Yes, I mean, and she has said, oh, but that was the governor’s issue. Now, here’s the thing. Peggy Flanagan has been attached to Tim Walz from day one. DOOCY: Right. TAFOYA: When they were sworn in together, it was the Walz-Flanagan administration. We’re going to do everything together. So she cannot cherry pick what she’s responsible for and what she is not. This fraud happened under her watch. You don’t get a promotion when that happens. DOOCY: Right. TAFOYA: You get a pink slip.

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