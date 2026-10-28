Nancy Mace: South Carolina Senate Race ‘Total Toss Up’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Republican Senator Darline Graham and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews are in a “total toss up” for the South Carolina U.S. Senate seat.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The New York Times Siena College Poll shows the Senate race in South Carolina is a dead tie. How does that line up with what you’re seeing, either in private polls or on the ground as you travel in South Carolina?”

Mace said, “It is a total toss up in South Carolina for the Senate race. I’ve seen public polling and private polling. Some polls have Darlene Graham up. Some polls actually have Darlene Graham down. And that is a very tough situation to be in a very bright red state that has supported President Trump. We have a race for the governor — the Republican governor candidate is up by ten. Darlene Graham is not. So this is a complete toss up. And it is going to affect down-ballot races, which is what I’m worried about. I ran against Annie Andrews four years ago. I was outspent by her. I won by 14 points. She is the easiest, I think, liberal white woman on the ballot to beat because she’s very woke.”

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