Pritzker: ‘Right-Thinking Republicans’ Likely to Vote for Dems to Stop Trump

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said “right-thinking Republicans” will likely vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Pritzker said, “President Trump gives you so much material to work with, and he’s gotten to a point where everything is almost ridiculous. The things that he says, it’s clear that he is a little bit off. There’s something wrong with him. I’ve said he’s got dementia. I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but he says some things that you you can hardly believe.”

He added, “This guy, he’s out of touch. And I don’t know what to say except we’ve got to stop him. And the only way to do that is to make sure that we at least control one, if not both houses of Congress. And I think we’re on the verge of doing that. And every day he has a rally like the one you just showed is another day when we’re going to pick up yet another seat. And it’s one of the things that I’m trying to do, which is to expand the field of opportunity for Democrats, because, Independents and right-thinking Republicans are starting to say, we have got to vote in Democrats, just to add a minimum, put some stopping point to what Donald Trump is doing to them from Washington, DC. Change has got to come.”

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