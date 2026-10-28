Waltz: We’re Ejecting Cuban Diplomat Who ‘Tried to Assault’ One of Ours

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has signed the papers to expel the Cuban diplomat “who shoved and tried to assault one of our American diplomats.”

Waltz said, “Final thing: Just before I came on tonight, Secretary Rubio signed the paperwork to eject the diplomat that thought he could — the Cuban diplomat, the first secretary of their delegation, who shoved and tried to assault one of our American diplomats. He’s gone.”

Waltz continued, “He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours. You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and myself, we’re not going to stand for it. There will be consequences.”

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