Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: Voting on Impeachments That Won’t Pass Senate Isn’t Best Use of Time, We’ll Vote on Impeaching Hegseth

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that there will be a vote on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and because there’s no world in which there will be enough votes in the Senate to remove President Donald Trump, “I don’t think that’s the best use of our time, especially when the American people are struggling with high gas prices, groceries, costs of living. We’ve got to focus on that first.”

Walkinshaw stated, “Well, there’s bipartisan support for impeaching Pete Hegseth in the House. A resolution was put forward by a Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). And one of the reasons Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) sent the House home even earlier than he planned to is he didn’t want a vote on that. I think he feared there would be more Republicans who would vote to impeach Pete Hegseth.”

He added, “A vote will happen in the House, because of Republican Thomas Massie’s resolution. We’re going to have that vote after the election, and I’m a yes vote on that.”

After the discussion turned to the possibility of impeaching Trump, Walkinshaw said, “Well, look, when it comes to impeachment of the president of the United States, you never take that off the table, that’s a constitutional tool. I think he’s committed impeachable offenses. I also don’t think there’s any world in which the Senate is going to get 2/3s vote to remove him. So, I don’t think that’s the best use of our time, especially when the American people are struggling with high gas prices, groceries, costs of living. We’ve got to focus on that first.”

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