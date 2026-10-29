McFarland: ‘Zelensky’s Ready to Make a Deal,’ ‘Tough’ to Get Putin to Make One

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland said that she believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to make a deal, but “The tough part will be, for Trump, to convince Putin you should make a deal now, it’s in your best interest, here’s how it’s going to look after the deal.”

McFarland said, “I think Zelensky’s ready to make a deal, for a whole lot of reasons. The tough part will be, for Trump, to convince Putin you should make a deal now, it’s in your best interest, here’s how it’s going to look after the deal.”

She continued, “Zelensky’s already come out and said, look, the ceasefire, where we are now, we’ll take what that is, we’ll freeze in place, and that could be the new boundary, and Zelensky has never said this before. And Russia’s made some signals, too. They released an American. And Melania has brokered a ceasefire agreement in one of the towns.”

McFarland concluded that not trashing Putin means he’s more likely to talk to Trump.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett