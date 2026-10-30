Angie Nixon: Republicans are Volunteering and Donating to Our Campaign

Friday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Florida Democratic Senate Candidate Angie Nixon said Republicans are volunteering and donating to her campaign.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Donald Trump, of course, was, you know, in Florida today. He attacked you, as he always does. He said you were a very low IQ person and a communist. You know, again, this is sort of Mad Libs. He said this about everyone, but you’re definitely on his radar. And this race is on Republicans’ radar.”

Nixon said, “Oh yeah, it’s definitely on their radar because they could not believe that someone who didn’t have nearly as much money as they had is actually making headways this way. And that just goes to show you that organized people can beat big money. But look, I am going out to people and really breaking through because we’re talking about things people care about. We’re trying to end this again, this culture of corruption, knowing that Ashley Moody is someone who also is being emboldened and empowered by the insurance industry. And she turned her back on voters and residents across the state during hurricane season and they didn’t get their claims paid out.”

She added, “So when I’m making the case that if they want something different, they want us to end the corruption that’s happening in DC, that they should vote for me. That’s been resonating. And so I’m honored that we have Republicans and moderates that are volunteering on our campaign and donating to our campaign.”

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